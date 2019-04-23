$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $20.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $20.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $20.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares in the company, valued at $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $46,489,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 145.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.