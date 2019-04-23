$398.26 Million in Sales Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will report $398.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Kronos Worldwide posted sales of $430.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 471.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRO remained flat at $$14.55 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 182,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

