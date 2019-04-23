3,389 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National Beverage by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its holdings in National Beverage by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 12,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Beverage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Joseph G. Caporella acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,795,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 75.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. 2,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,564. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

