$288.31 Million in Sales Expected for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to announce $288.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.05 million to $290.01 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH posted sales of $224.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.98 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of SSW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 472,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 719,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $5,244,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $2,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1,674.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

