2,754 Shares in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT) Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

BMV USRT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a one year low of $833.00 and a one year high of $972.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4364 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

