1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (FBT) Position Boosted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,547,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 574,869 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 5,169.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 156,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,138 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO stock opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

