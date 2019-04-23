1,623 Shares in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.
Shares of IEI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.41. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00.
