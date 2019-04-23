Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Get ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.41. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “1,623 Shares in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/1623-shares-in-ishares-tr-3-7-yr-treas-bd-etf-iei-purchased-by-bellecapital-international-ltd.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2294 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.