11,200 Shares in Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldcorp stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Goldcorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 136.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Goldcorp Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

