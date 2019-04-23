1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. 1-800-Flowers.Com has set its FY19 guidance at $0.44-$0.46 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $0.44-0.46 EPS.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLWS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $34,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $517,388.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,000 shares of company stock worth $2,716,810 over the last ninety days. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

