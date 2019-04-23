$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE OI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 720,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,697. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

In other news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $874,178.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,452.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

