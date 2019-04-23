$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 18th. FIG Partners raised Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HWC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 293,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,712. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

