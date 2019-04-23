0xcert Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xcert has a total market cap of $754,203.00 and $112,798.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $591.76 or 0.10680468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00020586 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,501,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

