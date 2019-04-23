$0.73 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 23,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 5,320,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,888. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.