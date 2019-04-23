-$0.31 EPS Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $491.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.35 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 259,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,219. The company has a market capitalization of $515.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.56. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,250,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,632,000 after purchasing an additional 143,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,566,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 197,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

