$0.28 EPS Expected for Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.25. Acacia Communications reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

ACIA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $174,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stan J. Reiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,356.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,525,284 shares of company stock valued at $80,007,871 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 324,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,932. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 394.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.77. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $62.18.

Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

