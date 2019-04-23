$0.20 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.08 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,716. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,876,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,434 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,341,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,067,000 after buying an additional 2,621,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,589,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,066,000 after buying an additional 1,634,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,589,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 545,776 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.