-$0.19 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,949. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.51.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

