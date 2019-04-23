$0.13 EPS Expected for Infosys Ltd (INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Infosys reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,879,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,696,000 after purchasing an additional 647,262 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Infosys by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 39,628,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $231,652,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,147,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,841 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.