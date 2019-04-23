$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc (MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. MRC Global posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 691,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $572,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,177.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,729.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $3,491,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 869.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 145,342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 55.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 151.6% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 63,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 94.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 382,693 shares during the period.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

