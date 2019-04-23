$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Alamos Gold also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

AGI opened at $4.62 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

