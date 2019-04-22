Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,714,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 97.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,116,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $233,632.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,594,435 shares of company stock worth $277,936,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $178.28 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $517.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

