Zipper Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Zipper has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00098578 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011274 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001374 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.