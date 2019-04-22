Zephyr Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million (ZEPH)

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Zephyr has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $0.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zephyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zephyr has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zephyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00462063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.01097442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00204943 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001556 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zephyr Token Profile

Zephyr was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,379,797 tokens. The official message board for Zephyr is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html . The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark . The official website for Zephyr is www.bitspark.io/the-zeph-token . Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc

Buying and Selling Zephyr

Zephyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zephyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zephyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zephyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zephyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.