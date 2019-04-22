Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $232.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $130.79 and a 1 year high of $235.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 4,392 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $901,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,903 shares in the company, valued at $74,845,361.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.