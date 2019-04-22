Zayo Group (ZAYO) versus AXTEL/BRSH MXN (AXTLF) Critical Analysis

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) and AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Zayo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Zayo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Zayo Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXTEL/BRSH MXN has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zayo Group and AXTEL/BRSH MXN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group $2.60 billion 2.86 $101.90 million $0.61 51.98 AXTEL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zayo Group has higher revenue and earnings than AXTEL/BRSH MXN.

Profitability

This table compares Zayo Group and AXTEL/BRSH MXN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group 4.62% 8.29% 1.29% AXTEL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zayo Group and AXTEL/BRSH MXN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group 0 2 11 0 2.85 AXTEL/BRSH MXN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zayo Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.95, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Zayo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than AXTEL/BRSH MXN.

Summary

Zayo Group beats AXTEL/BRSH MXN on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, Ethernet, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides connectivity and telecommunications solutions comprising Internet, wide area networking products, managed products, and cloud based computing and storage offerings to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions consisting of colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides cloud VoIP and data solutions, such as voice offerings; and unified communications, as well as telecommunications services, including Ethernet, and IP/MPLS VPN solutions. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About AXTEL/BRSH MXN

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

