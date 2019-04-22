Zacks: Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $254,719.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,571.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 301.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Seacor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Seacor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Seacor by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $806.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.22. Seacor has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $58.12.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Seacor had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

