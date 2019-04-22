Zacks: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Moleculin Biotech an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 121,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBRX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,871,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,223. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

