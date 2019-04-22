Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Richard G. Arnold acquired 1,910 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $25,135.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

