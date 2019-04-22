Zacks Investment Research Lowers MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFSF. ValuEngine raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. MutualFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of MFSF stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $156,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

