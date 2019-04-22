Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPG. Macquarie downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an average rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

CPG stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $599.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.38 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 129.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

