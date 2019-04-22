Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to Sell

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of CRVS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 94,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,600. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 156,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

