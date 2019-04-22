Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar company caters to a geographically diverse customer base, spread across both key markets and emerging markets. Of late, the company has further expanded its global late-stage project pipeline into nations like Argentina, Australia and South Korea, considering these to be markets for the next phase of industrial growth. Canadian Solar has a strong pipeline of projects, and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position. Furthermore, shares of the company outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the recent policy change in China is anticipated to be detrimental for international solar stocks like Canadian Solar, as it has increased commitments to ship modules and construct new projects in China. Further, Canadian Solar faces intense competition from manufacturers of different types of solar modules and PV systems.”

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.74. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

