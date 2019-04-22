Zacks Investment Research Lowers A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.47 on Friday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.32 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand  A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.