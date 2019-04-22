Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum benefits from increasing oil production in the Permian Resources and its focus on high-margin production region. The ongoing capital investment will further strengthen the existing operation of the company. Contribution from the Chemical and Midstream segment are going to drive its performance. Its decision to divest the lower margin oil and gas assets will be productive for the company over the long run. However, Occidental, similar to other oil and natural gas companies, faces the risk of cost overruns and development interruptions due to delays in drilling and other approvals. Its earnings are subject to the demand for commodities. The highly competitive industry and ongoing fluctuation in commodity prices are adversely impacting operations of the company. In last six months, Occidental Petroleum's shares have underperformed its industry.”

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,021,655 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after buying an additional 3,656,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,034,000 after buying an additional 2,621,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

