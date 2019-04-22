Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Everi (EVRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of EVRI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.19 million, a PE ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89. Everi has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Everi had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everi by 54.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Everi by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,631 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 881,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everi by 33.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

