Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Credicorp (BAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAP. Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $231.34 on Friday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $207.41 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.37). Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous dividend of $14.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

