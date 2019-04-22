Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of VNO opened at $67.01 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 78.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,640 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 786,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.