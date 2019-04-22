Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. 97,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.93 million and a P/E ratio of -239.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices.

