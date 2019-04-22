Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.18. DexCom posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,449 shares in the company, valued at $412,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $466,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock worth $13,514,383. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.64. DexCom has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.97 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

