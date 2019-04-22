Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Louisiana-Pacific posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,060,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $59,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,786 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10,184.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,187 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,587 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

