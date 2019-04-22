Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Bank of America set a $46.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $2,966,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,977,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $33,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,343.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,681. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,297,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 534.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 67,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 342.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $42.38 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.