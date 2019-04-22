Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce sales of $74.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.24 million. Forescout Technologies posted sales of $59.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $370.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.56 million to $373.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $445.86 million, with estimates ranging from $441.73 million to $449.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $38.77. 14,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.40. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 11,015 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $500,631.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $158,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 679,144 shares of company stock worth $26,578,283. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

