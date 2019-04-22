Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. Cypress Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.72 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CY shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $176,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $658,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 151.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $16.33 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

