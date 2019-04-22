Zacks: Astrotech Corp (ASTC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Astrotech an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astrotech by 13,099.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 10,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

