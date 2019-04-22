Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to post sales of $172.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.32 million and the highest is $173.10 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $77.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $703.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $711.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $747.18 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -488.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

