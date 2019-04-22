Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post $201.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.50 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $191.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $905.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.40 million to $966.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,453.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 634,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 593,768 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 1,523,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,381. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

