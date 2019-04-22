Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,788. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

