Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.03. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.99 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 64,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,346. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $61.95.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

