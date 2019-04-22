Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.02 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $350,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $6,092,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,087,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glaukos by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSE GKOS opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.70 and a beta of 1.63. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.