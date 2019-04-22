Zacks: Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In other news, insider John J. Nicols sold 55,072 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,087,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,657,853.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lalonde sold 17,915 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $387,501.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,191. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,171,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,026,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 35,833 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,407,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $19.60 on Friday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.33 and a beta of -0.32.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

